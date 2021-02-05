Today, Friday, the UAE welcomed the formation of the new Libyan executive authority, expressing its hope that this step would achieve security, stability and development in Libya.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the efforts of the United Nations to form a new executive authority, affirming the UAE’s full cooperation with the new authority, in order to achieve security, stability, prosperity and the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE is looking forward to the success of the remaining tracks under the auspices of the United Nations Mission, expressing its hope that this achievement will support stability throughout Libya, in a manner that preserves its national sovereignty and fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people.