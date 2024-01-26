The UAE welcomed the decisions issued today by the International Court of Justice regarding imposing temporary measures in the Gaza Strip and demanding that it take temporary measures to protect civilians, stop any statements or practices, and punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE welcomes the court’s decision, which aims to stop Israeli violations and provide protection for the Palestinians.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE appreciates the efforts of friendly South Africa, stressing the importance of providing protection for civilians, ensuring that humanitarian and relief aid reaches the sector urgently, sustainably and without obstacles, preventing further loss of life, and avoiding inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

It also reiterated the necessity of achieving the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.