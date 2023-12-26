Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, welcomed the appointment of Ms. Sigrid Kaag from the Netherlands to the position of Chief Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator in Gaza, in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2720 (2023) submitted by the UAE and presented to The Council on December 22 to successfully adopt it, in response to the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the warnings of United Nations officials of an imminent famine.

In this regard, Her Excellency said: We are confident that Ms. Kaag’s knowledge and experience will help ensure the prompt and complete implementation of the resolution, including monitoring and verifying humanitarian aid deliveries, and establishing a United Nations mechanism to accelerate the delivery of aid to Gaza.

The UAE thanked the Secretary-General for his rapid response to Resolution 2720. Given the scale of this crisis, it is necessary for all parties to the conflict to cooperate with the Coordinator, as well as with the United Nations mechanism, in order to address the tragic situation prevailing over the Palestinian people.

The UAE looks forward to the issuance of the initial report on the work of the coordinator and the mechanism by January 23, 2024, that is, 20 days after the issuance of the decision. ‎

While the UAE remains resolute in its call for a ceasefire as a basis for ending the suffering in Gaza, as well as allowing the entry of humanitarian aid, Resolution 2720 provides concrete measures to get vital aid to those who need it most.

The UAE emphasizes that the shared responsibility lies with the international community, including the Security Council and all parties entrusted with obligations, to support the implementation of the resolution, and to ensure the success of Ms. Kaag in her role as coordinator and responsible for implementing the resolution, and supervising the United Nations mechanism as a whole.