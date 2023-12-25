The UAE welcomed the announcement of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, regarding reaching an agreement between the Yemeni parties to work on a road map to support the peace path, expressing hope that it will be completed and signed as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the United Nations, its special envoy, and both the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in a way that enhances peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE supports all regional and international efforts made to find a political solution in Yemen in a way that achieves the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, development and stability.

It also reaffirmed that the UAE stands by the brotherly Yemeni people, and supports their legitimate ambitions for development and prosperity within the framework of its policy of supporting everything that achieves the interest of the peoples of the region.