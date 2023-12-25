Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE welcomed the announcement of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, regarding reaching an agreement between the Yemeni parties to work on a road map to support the peace process, expressing hope that it will be completed and signed as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the United Nations, its special envoy, and both the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in a way that enhances peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE supports all regional and international efforts made to find a political solution in Yemen, in a way that achieves the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, development and stability. It also reiterated that the UAE stands by the brotherly Yemeni people and supports their legitimate ambitions for development and prosperity within the framework of its policy of supporting everything that serves the interests of the peoples of the region.

The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the Yemeni parties had reached an agreement requiring them to adhere to a set of measures, including a nationwide ceasefire.

Grundberg added, in a statement, that the Yemeni parties had reached this agreement after a series of meetings held in Riyadh and Muscat, expressing his deep appreciation for the active roles played by Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman in supporting reaching this agreement.

The UN envoy explained that the agreement also stipulates the implementation of measures to improve living conditions and prepare for the resumption of the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said that he would work with various parties at the current stage to develop a road map under the auspices of the United Nations that includes these commitments and supports their implementation.

He added, “This map will create mechanisms for implementation, and will prepare for a political process led by Yemenis under the auspices of the United Nations.”

He explained that the road map that will be sponsored by the United Nations will include the parties’ commitment to implementing a nationwide ceasefire, paying all public sector salaries, resuming oil exports and opening roads in Taiz Governorate and other parts of Yemen, pointing out that the map includes continuing to ease restrictions imposed on Sana’a airport and the port. Hodeidah.

The UN envoy urged all parties to exercise the utmost restraint at this critical time to provide a conducive environment for dialogue and facilitate the successful completion of the agreement on the road map.

The statement quoted the UN envoy as saying: “30 million Yemenis are watching and waiting for this new opportunity to lead to achieving tangible results and progress towards a lasting peace. The parties have taken an important step. Their commitment is, first and foremost, a commitment to the Yemeni people to move towards a future that meets… The legitimate aspirations of all Yemenis.”

The United Nations announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Yemen was met with great Arab welcome, as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Sultanate of Oman welcomed what the parties concerned in Yemen had reached.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: It encourages the warring parties to “sit at the dialogue table to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.”

For its part, the Sultanate of Oman welcomed the announcement, expressing its hope that “the agreement will be signed as soon as possible.”

Qatar praised “the efforts of the United Nations, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to bring peace to the Republic of Yemen.”

Constructive dialogue

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the agreement, expressing his hope that these measures will contribute to a comprehensive political solution that will bring prosperity, security and stability to the Yemeni people.

For its part, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, reiterating its support for Yemen and its people, and its keenness to encourage the parties concerned to engage in constructive dialogue.