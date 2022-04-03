In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE welcomed the announcement by the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to accept the armistice, stressing its support for all efforts made by the Special Envoy to enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The United Arab Emirates emphasized the pivotal role played by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security for Yemen, reiterating its commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity, within the framework of its policy supporting everything that achieves the interests of the peoples of the region.