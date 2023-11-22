The UAE welcomed the announcement of an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees between the Palestinians and Israel, expressing its hope that it would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the sisterly State of Qatar, the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and the friendly United States of America to achieve this agreement, which stipulates a ceasefire for a period of 4 days to enable the exchange of detainees and prisoners and the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, expressing its hope that it will pave the way for… The way to end the crisis and spare the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering.

The Ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the access of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly, and women, in an urgent, intensive, and safe manner, and without any obstacles.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The UAE will continue to work with the United Nations and the Red Cross to redouble all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.