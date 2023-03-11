Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the UAE welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, appreciating the Chinese role in this regard, as confirmed by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State.

His Excellency affirmed the UAE’s belief in the importance of positive communication and dialogue between the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness, and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all.

We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, and we appreciate the Chinese role in this regard. The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all. – Dr. Anwar Gargash (@AnwarGargash) March 10, 2023

His Excellency wrote in a tweet on Twitter: “We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries, and we value the Chinese role in this regard. stability for all.

Yesterday, a joint tripartite statement was issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, confirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran had reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, according to the Saudi Press Agency. “Was”.

The statement said: “In response to the generous initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, to support China to develop good-neighborly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and based on the agreement between His Excellency President Xi Jinping and each of the leaderships of the two countries, that the People’s Republic of China Hosting and sponsoring the talks between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added, “Desiring both of them to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of the fraternal ties that unite them, and their commitment to the principles and purposes of the Charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international covenants and norms, discussions took place between March 6 and 10, 2023 in Beijing. The delegations of the two countries were headed by Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Adviser in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to “SPA”, the Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to the Republic of Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue that took place between the two sides during the years 2021 and 2022, and the two sides also expressed their appreciation and thanks to the leadership and government of the People’s Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks and their efforts to make them a success.

And the three countries announced, according to the statement, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran had reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and includes their affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed that the foreign ministers of the two countries hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them. They also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement between them, signed in 2001, and the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth, signed. 1998.

Each of the three countries expressed their keenness to make all efforts to enhance regional and international peace and security.