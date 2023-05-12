The UAE welcomed the announcement by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States of America that representatives of the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces of the Republic of Sudan signed in Jeddah a declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan under international humanitarian law and human rights law to facilitate relief work and meet the urgent needs of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the efforts made by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States to sign this agreement, which provides for a ten-day ceasefire to enable the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid, and which paves the way for ending the crisis between the parties and sparing the Sudanese people. Brother more suffering.

The ministry expressed the hope that this step would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially to the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, and a permanent ceasefire in order to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, stability and prosperity.