Today, the UAE welcomed the adoption of Security Council Resolution No. 2712, which calls for a series of periods of cessation of fighting extending for several days in the Gaza Strip, sufficient for the full, urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and the release of all detainees, especially children, whom the resolution calls for. Release them unconditionally.

As the Arab member of the Council, the UAE worked closely with the Permanent Mission of Malta to the United Nations, which drafted the resolution, as the country provided the necessary support throughout the negotiations, in order to reach an agreement on a text that gives priority to the protection of children.

This is the first resolution adopted by the Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict since 2016, as members agreed on the urgent need to protect civilians, especially children.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said in her comment on the vote that she made before the Security Council, “We have seen over the past week how working together and overcoming our geographical differences made it possible to reach this result, and I have confidence that This work will contribute to saving lives.”

Her Excellency added, “I would like to emphasize that the adoption of today’s resolution is only the beginning towards responding to this war and dealing with the crisis, as the UAE voted in favor of it because it meets urgent basic needs that take into account the situation of children in Gaza in particular.”

Her Excellency said, “We intend to continue working to reach a humanitarian ceasefire, and we must not lose sight of this urgent goal.”

Her Excellency stressed that this decision means allowing sufficient time and space for search and rescue operations for those trapped under the rubble, especially children, including more than 1,500 children who have been reported missing. It also means ensuring the widespread delivery of fuel, food, water, medicines and other goods, and the evacuation of sick children. And the wounded.

Her Excellency said, “Palestinians are exposed to death in territories internationally recognized as part of their future state, even in areas where Hamas does not operate. During that period, that is, the past 40 days, about 200 Palestinian citizens were killed in the West Bank due to settler violence and attacks. All of this must “It must stop, and Israel must hold the perpetrators of these attacks fully responsible.”

The UAE called on Israel to stop its attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and His Excellency Nusseibeh stressed that it must take into account the special protection measures provided by international law for hospitals and schools, and ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid.

In this context, the UAE condemned the Israeli attacks on Al-Shifa Hospital and other hospitals, stressing that the decision taken today specifically rejects this type of military action.

Her Excellency Nusseibeh said, “If the parties violate this resolution, we expect, and will work to ensure, the Security Council intervenes to verify its implementation.”

Regarding the future and political horizon of the conflict, Her Excellency stressed the need for the Security Council to make resolving this conflict its top priority. She said in this regard, “Over the past decade, warnings and signs have been clear and increasing that the two-state solution is on its deathbed, and what is emerging from the rubble of Gaza now may be our last chance to save it, but it requires all of us to continue working together to revive it, just as we did here.” today”.