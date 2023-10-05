The UAE expressed its welcome to the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s announcement of its intention to run for hosting the 2034 World Cup, and affirmed its full support for the Kingdom to host this major global event.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the Kingdom possesses the capabilities, equipment, advanced infrastructure and achievements in all fields to host a distinguished version of the World Cup.

The Ministry indicated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a long track record of success in hosting prestigious sporting events, which confirms that it will present to the world an exceptional version of this tournament, wishing the Kingdom and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity.