The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow, God willing, the weather will be fine to partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, with high temperatures during the day, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some eastern interior regions.

The winds will be light to moderate in speed, refreshing gradually in the afternoon, especially at the sea, which will be exciting and laden with dust.

The center stated, in its daily statement, that the wind movement in the south-easterly-northwestern / 15-30 reaches 40 km / hr. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be medium to turbulent. The first tide will occur at 17:37, the second tide at 05:26, the first tide at 11:23, and the second ebb at 22:52.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 14:56, the second tide at 01:55, the first tide at 08:16 and the second tide at 20:19.