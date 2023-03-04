Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The number of competitors in the first round of the UAE Water Ski Championship, which is scheduled to be launched on Saturday, set a record, with 85 competitors from different countries of the world, for the first time that such a large number attended the local competition.

The tournament witnessed the registration of competitors from the UAE, Ukraine, France, Jordan, Britain, Egypt, Canada, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Cyprus, Croatia, India, America, Kyrgyzstan and Colombia.

The championship, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club over two days, comes to be the strongest in the region, after the World Water Skiing Championship, especially with the large number of nationalities participating in the race, as well as the demand for participation from different countries of the world, so that the championship records a strong presence. On the technical level, as well as the multiplicity of categories that reached 9 different categories throughout the tournament.

The championship, which is supervised by representatives from the International Water Ski Federation, will start today with the first and preliminary qualifiers, starting from eight in the morning and continuing until five in the evening, then the second and final stage for the qualifiers will start on the second day “Sunday”, and the final for each category, where honoring The winners at the end of the challenge later, and with the curtain falling on all categories.

Water skiing competitions are among the modern sports, which are very popular at the global level, and Abu Dhabi hosted the 2019 World Water Skiing Championship, in which 161 competitors from 31 countries participated over the course of 5 days, so that the current round is now more like a mini world championship. With the large number of participants and the diversity of categories.

For his part, Nasser Al Dhaheri, Head of the Modern Racing Department at the Club, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, and stressed that his continuous support contributed to the arrival of marine sports in the capital, Abu Dhabi, to more developed horizons and high levels of excellence. Pointing out that holding the tournament, with the great turnout of the participants, comes with the great international reputation that the competition enjoyed, and thus drew travelers from different countries of the world to participate, attend and compete for the championship prizes.

He said, “We are seeing a turnout from many countries and champions to participate in the tournament, which reflects positively on the technical level of the tournament.”

He added: «The presence of the world champions also has an important impact on the level of our local champions, and gives them an opportunity to interact with different schools in water skiing, and raise their skill and experience of participation. Also, the contestant must control his driving and water skiing, at varying speeds, and according to the type of boat that pulls the contestants on the water.