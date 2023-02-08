New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE warned of the impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the proliferation of weapons, noting the humanitarian situation and the international response to alleviate the suffering of Ukrainian civilians.

In a speech before the UN Security Council, the UAE said yesterday: “We reiterate our firm position that it is necessary to protect weapons during the process of transportation, storage and use,” adding that this is particularly urgent in the context of the ongoing military hostilities.

In a statement, Ghasaq Shaheen, political coordinator at the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations, urged caution and transparency with regard to the measures put in place to mitigate any unintended risks that may be associated with arms transfers in this context.

Shaheen added, “To this end, we welcome the continuous efforts and initiatives to strengthen the process of arms control in Ukraine and throughout the region, especially those aimed at confronting any possible deviation,” noting that it is necessary that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.

“Over the past year, we have discussed a lot of the effects of the war in Ukraine,” she said, adding, “The Security Council was recently briefed on the humanitarian situation and the international response to alleviate the suffering of civilians.”

And she continued: The Council’s discussion highlights the importance of addressing the potential impact of the conflict on the proliferation of weapons, noting at the end of the statement that the UAE remains steadfast in its firm position that the Security Council must ensure permanent compliance with all its decisions.