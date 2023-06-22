New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates has warned against terrorists exploiting modern and emerging technology and cross-border connections and networks between terrorist groups, calling for knowledge of the factors leading to terrorism and mitigating them, welcoming in this context the progress made by Iraq in combating terrorism.

The third conference on combating terrorism was held, in the presence of the heads of the counter-terrorism agencies of the member states of the United Nations, which will last for a week. Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, in her capacity as Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, in partnership with Ambassador Farid Khoja, Permanent Representative of Albania to the United Nations, chaired a discussion on the global threat landscape: “Assessing the current situation and emerging trends.” .

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations said, in a series of tweets it posted on its official Twitter account: “Trends that need to be known: terrorists’ exploitation of modern and emerging technology, and cross-border connections and networks between terrorist groups.”

She added, “The message of the Presidency of the Counter-Terrorism Committee during the Third Conference on Combating Terrorism: Knowing the factors leading to terrorism and mitigating their intensity, and ensuring that efforts are based on national viewpoints, within an approach that includes the entire society.” And the permanent mission of the country said in another tweet: “Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the UAE government, addressed the following main messages in a session on (strengthening capacity-building programmes), during the Third United Nations Conference on Combating Terrorism: Terrorism does not distinguish between borders and It distinguishes between the targets. In light of the digital transformation, it is important to identify and bridge the gaps that make the digital space vulnerable. The UAE is cooperating with international partners, in order to build capabilities and raise awareness, including the (Cyber ​​Plus) program. The UAE also welcomed the progress made by Iraq in implementing Security Council resolutions on combating terrorism and its continued participation in the activities of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee.

The country’s permanent mission said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “On the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Combating Terrorism, Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh, in her capacity as Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the Security Council, met with Qassem Al-Araji, the National Security Adviser in the Republic of Iraq.”

She added, “We welcome Iraq’s continued participation in the activities of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, and the progress it has made in implementing Security Council resolutions on combating terrorism.”

In a related context, the UAE stressed, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, before the UN Security Council yesterday, that Afghanistan should not be a safe haven for threats against other countries and that there should be no security vacuum, calling on the United Nations to be part of every dialogue. It is part of the Security Council’s strategy for Afghanistan.

She also stressed the need to revive the Afghan economy, noting that revitalizing the economy is the only sustainable way forward and requires creating favorable conditions for foreign investment and trade as well as an educated and skilled workforce.

“It is in our common interest that the proceeds of the drug trade not be directed to finance organized crime and terrorism,” she said. As such, the progress we see in this regard needs to be encouraged and leveraged to achieve more gains.”

She also stressed the need to include women and girls in Afghan society and ensure that the humanitarian field is not fully politicized