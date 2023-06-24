New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its keenness to involve all actors in its efforts, including civil society, including women, youth and religious leaders, for their important role in fortifying society from the clutches of extremism and the scourge of terrorism, calling for vigilance against the growing terrorist threats, including by continuing Building on the momentum generated by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the High-level Counter-Terrorism Week, through concerted international efforts, we will be able to root out extremism, eradicate terrorism and build a better future in which our peoples will enjoy stability and prosperity.

In a statement before the General Assembly on the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the UAE said: It is no secret to you that terrorism is a global and complex phenomenon that transcends borders, cultures and religions, and combating it requires a multilateral and multidimensional approach capable of responding to, and even anticipating, the advanced methods of terrorist groups.

“We believe that the biennial review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy is of great importance, as it constitutes an opportunity to assess the progress made in its implementation and to update it in line with existing and emerging terrorist threats,” she said in the statement, delivered by Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He added, “The past years have demonstrated the enormity of the challenges related to combating international terrorism, after terrorists seized new technologies and information technology and turned them into a tool for recruitment, mobilization of financing, and launching more complex, deadly and dangerous attacks.” He referred to the terrorist groups’ use of drones, virtual assets, encrypted digital currencies and 3D printing, pointing to their exploitation of information technology, social media and electronic gaming platforms to spread their destructive ideas.

The result was nothing but to witness a dangerous spread of extremism, hate speech, and misleading and misinformation, which disintegrated societies, undermined their social fabric, and increased targeting of religious and ethnic minorities.

Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that the ability of advanced technology to threaten international peace and security should not be underestimated if it falls into the hands of terrorist groups, stressing the need for the global strategy to reflect this new reality with its urgent threats in a way that allows the international community to respond effectively.

He stressed the importance of the global counter-terrorism strategy shedding sufficient light on some emerging trends in this field, which cannot be overlooked, as we urgently need to strengthen prevention approaches at the international level to address intolerance and extremism.

Before these behaviors develop into terrorist acts and armed conflicts, which will contribute to saving the lives of many innocent people, and will enhance the resilience of societies, indicating that focusing on the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and dialogue is the way to build peaceful and prosperous societies that celebrate their cultural, ethnic and religious differences. .

Al Zaabi said: The UAE has made this issue at the top of its priorities, locally, regionally and internationally, including through our efforts in this organization, as we are pleased to note the unanimous adoption by the Security Council of Resolution 2686 on “tolerance, international peace and security”, which was submitted by the UAE. With the United Kingdom, and recognizes that hate speech, racism and extremism are factors that lead to the multiplication of threats and the emergence, exacerbation and recurrence of conflicts.

He pointed out that it is the first resolution urging states and regional and international organizations to reject hate speech and extremism. The resolution also calls on United Nations entities to formulate a comprehensive response that includes monitoring, reporting and addressing hate speech and extremism, while ensuring the protection and promotion of human rights.

Al Zaabi added that the UAE’s commitment to promoting the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence is not a spur of the moment, but rather an integral part of the process of building the state and foreseeing the future, and for this, we were keen to harness the tools, establish institutions and launch initiatives that are concerned with immunizing societies from the scourges of extremism and terrorism and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance in all Local and international levels, including support for the establishment of the Hedayah Center, which plays an important role in developing innovative solutions and developing practical and thoughtful strategies to combat extremism around the world.