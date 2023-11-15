New York (Union)

The UAE has warned of the continued development of threats and challenges posed by terrorist activities around the world, pointing out that the terrorist threats of ISIS and Al-Qaeda are still concentrated in areas witnessing conflicts, where the deterioration can be exploited more easily, despite the measures being taken. Actions to combat terrorism have effectively curtailed their activities elsewhere.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in her capacity as Chair of the Committee, said: In my capacity as Chair of the Committee formed pursuant to Security Council Resolution 1373 on Combating Terrorism, I am honored to brief the Council on key aspects of the Committee’s work, with the support of its Executive Management.

Ambassador Nusseibeh added: The terrorist activities of Al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Middle East, Asia and Africa have become more extensive, and are often framed by local dynamics.

She explained that with the decrease in the cost of technology and ease of access to it, terrorist groups have become more able to exploit these technologies, including planning and carrying out attacks using unmanned aircraft systems, while terrorism with anti-foreign motives, racism, and other forms of fanaticism, or in the name of religion, is increasing. or belief, and in some Member States – often carried out by individuals who are difficult to detect and identify in advance.

The Ambassador indicated that the Committee continued to deal with Member States, as well as with UN, regional and international bodies, academics, and civil society organizations to help Member States confront these threats and challenges, in accordance with Security Council resolutions related to terrorism.

She pointed out that the committee visited 8 countries this year, which brings the total number of visits that took place since 2005 to 200 specifically, and the total number of countries visited to 117 countries. During these visits, an effective mechanism for interaction and direct and constructive dialogue was provided between the committee. and Member States, which remains a crucial element in the Committee’s evaluation process.

The Committee and its Executive Management maintained close cooperation with the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), along with a wide range of other United Nations entities, and regional and bilateral stakeholders.

In addition, Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, delivered a statement before a number of UN committees concerned with combating terrorism, stressing that the UAE has benefited greatly from its period as Chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, especially with the current trend and development of the threat of terrorism, which constitutes a source of Deep concern for everyone.

He said: “The numbers in the Sahel reveal the extent of the escalation of the threat: last year, the death toll related to terrorism in the Sahel reached 43% of the global total, compared to only 1% in 2007.”

He explained that terrorist groups are able to benefit from conflicts, deteriorating economic conditions, and security vacuums, noting that preventing terrorism from continuing to emerge in the first place must be our first priority.

He pointed out that good governance, sustainable development, providing basic services, and rejecting comprehensive discrimination will contribute to combating the threat of terrorism.

He continued: For this reason, the UAE and the United Kingdom drafted Security Council Resolution No. 2686 entitled “Tolerance, Peace and Security,” which was unanimously approved this year, and which recognized for the first time that issues of hate speech, racism, and extremism can contribute to the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflict.

The resolution calls for promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence and encouraging a preventive, comprehensive and community-based approach to addressing hate speech and intolerance.

Through this resolution, the United Nations is now mandated to monitor and report on the implementation of its provisions across its system.

He urged all concerned parties to help implement this resolution, noting that by developing and strengthening coordination, we have an opportunity to strengthen the framework for combating terrorism, and this includes the importance of exchanging information between member states about terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.