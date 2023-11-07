New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE renewed its demands for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of full protection for civilians, expressing deep sorrow over the heavy loss of civilian lives as a result of the war.

The UAE said, in a statement before the general discussion of the Fourth Comprehensive Committee of Article 49, entitled: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA): “We express our appreciation and deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by UNRWA employees while performing their noble duties in these difficult circumstances.” ».

She added in the statement, which was delivered by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE Mission to the United Nations: As the Commissioner-General of UNRWA said in a letter to his employees at the end of last month: “You represent the face of humanity during one of its darkest times.” . Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa said: “We emphasize on this occasion the UAE’s support for UNRWA, and the important efforts it is making to support Palestinian refugees, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

He continued: “I participate in this session on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), adding my country’s voice to the statement delivered by the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the League of Arab States, the statement delivered by the sister Sultanate of Oman on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the statement delivered by Azerbaijan in the name of the Non-Aligned Movement.”

He said in the statement: “I am honored to speak today at a time when the voices of those working in the humanitarian field have been lost, to provide a small portion of the basic needs of a people facing the most severe suffering in the Gaza Strip, due to the continued violent Israeli bombing and the expansion of ground operations in the Strip.”

He renewed the UAE’s demand for an immediate ceasefire and to provide full protection for civilians. He also offered his sincere condolences to UNRWA Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini and the agency’s staff over the killing of 89 people since the outbreak of the war, which is the largest number of United Nations relief workers killed in a conflict during this short period. He also expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences to the brotherly Palestinian people, as a result of the killing of nearly ten thousand Palestinians, seventy percent of whom were women and children.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa stressed, once again, the need to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, denouncing attacks on workers and civilians, civilian objects and United Nations facilities, including those belonging to UNRWA, especially the facilities that are being bombed and are crowded with displaced people from… The war, including recently a school in the Maghazi refugee camp, while a total of 48 UNRWA facilities were damaged.

He pointed out that the support of the vast majority of countries in the world for the General Assembly resolution adopted on the twenty-seventh of last October regarding the protection of civilians in the emergency special session confirms the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law, which was established to protect civilians.

He said: “Despite the seriousness of the situation, we appreciate that UNRWA continues to provide basic services to the population in the Gaza Strip, where more than two million people live under a stifling siege after Israel cut off one of the most basic resources for human life, which is water, and after cutting off electricity and preventing the entry of fuel that… It is essential for the operation of hospitals.” He added: “We regret preventing the entry of food supplies to a starving people and other basic materials, including medical aid, with the exception of some small aid shipments, which caused the collapse of the health sector and the deterioration of the humanitarian conditions to catastrophic levels, at a time when communications were cut off from the sector.” Gaza for the third time in ten days, which causes a media blackout, prevents residents from communicating with medical teams, and hinders the work of humanitarian and health agencies in responding to the situation on the ground.”

He wondered: How is it possible in these situations to save civilian lives? Calling for measures to be taken to provide full protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially children, who are exposed to the brunt of this conflict, as UNICEF stated, “Gaza has become a cemetery for children,” while one of the most painful phrases repeated among medical teams in Gaza has become, “An injured child has lost all his members.” “His family.”

In this context, he renewed the UAE’s call to immediately stop this war, to stop the bloodshed, prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region, and to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, urgently, safely, sustainably, and without obstacles.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa said: The important role played by UNRWA in assisting and supporting Palestine refugees has become urgent now, more than ever, not only in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank, which in turn is witnessing a sharp escalation in The violence killed 136 Palestinians, including 43 children. This is in addition to the important efforts undertaken by UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which requires the international community to continue mobilizing funding and directing resources and support to this agency.

He noted that based on the UAE’s consistent approach, based on the principles of humanity, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, it has provided $20 million to the agency to support its humanitarian response to those affected, and this is in addition to providing $35 million to the agency this year to help it respond to the needs of the Palestinians, including refugees in Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, as a result of settler violence and illegal Israeli practices there.

He added: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, recently directed the launch of a humanitarian operation under the name “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people, after also directing another initiative to treat 1,000 children from Gaza in Emirati hospitals, to In addition, the UAE launched the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign to support those affected in light of these difficult humanitarian conditions, as well as establishing an air bridge that has so far transported 200 tons of UAE and United Nations aid to Egypt, in preparation for transporting it to the Gaza Strip.

In this context, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan stressed the importance of allowing UNRWA employees and other humanitarian workers to move in a safe manner, to help those in need and provide the required care.

He stressed the need to provide full protection to UNRWA workers and other humanitarian agencies and United Nations agencies, saying: After the killing of many UNRWA employees, what message would we like to reach humanitarian workers now and in the future?

He said at the conclusion of the statement: “The UAE affirms its firm, historical and humanitarian position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This includes finding a just solution for Palestine refugees, in a way that guarantees their right to return.” .