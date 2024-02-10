The UAE expressed its deep concern about the plans and preparations of the Israeli army to launch a military operation in the Rafah area, south of the Gaza Strip, which is crowded with displaced Palestinians, and about the serious humanitarian repercussions that the military operations may cause.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement, of military action that threatens more innocent victims and will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is witnessing.

It also reiterated its strong condemnation of any forced deportation of the brotherly Palestinian people, and any practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law.

It called on the international community to make all efforts without delay to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to advance all efforts made to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability.

It reiterated the UAE's position calling for a return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state.