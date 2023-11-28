New York (Union)

The UAE has warned against exploiting the fragile situation in Syria and plunging it into regional crises, which will only bring more suffering to the brotherly Syrian people, who are still suffering from the repercussions of a bloody war and a catastrophic earthquake, noting that in the midst of regional tensions, it has become more urgent than ever to continue. Working and intensifying efforts to achieve progress on the political track in Syria, to achieve peace and security there and to support the stability of the entire region.

She said in a statement, before a session of the UN Security Council, on the political and humanitarian situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations: “The Syrian people deserve to have a better future in which they enjoy peace and prosperity.”

Abu Shehab stated: “More than 50 days have passed since the war on Gaza, as a result of which tensions escalated in our region, including the military strikes we witnessed inside and on Syria,” adding: Here I would like to reiterate the necessity of not exploiting the fragile situation in Syria and forcing it into conflict. In regional crises that will only bring more suffering to the brotherly Syrian people, who are still suffering from the repercussions of a bloody war and a catastrophic earthquake.

He continued: As we approach the end of the year, we hope that the Constitutional Committee will hold its meetings as soon as possible, provided that this is done under Syrian leadership and ownership and without external interference, as these meetings will contribute to strengthening dialogue between the Syrian parties to end the crisis.

He stressed, “Within the framework of building confidence between the Syrian parties, we see that the amnesty decree issued by the Syrian government this month is considered a positive step in addition to other efforts taken by the government on the political track, and it is important to build on these steps with the United Nations in the near future.” .

Abu Shehab pointed out the UAE’s emphasis on the importance of reducing the escalation and ceasefire throughout all of Syria, in a way that preserves its unity, independence and territorial integrity, especially with the recent increase in the pace of hostilities in several Syrian regions.

He stressed that establishing sustainable peace in Syria will not be possible without eliminating terrorist threats there, as the terrorist organization ISIS continues its destabilizing actions to destabilize security and stability, not only in Syria, but also in the entire region.

Ambassador Abu Shehab said: “The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate to dangerous levels, for many reasons, including the lack of security that is causing damage to infrastructure and vital facilities, such as health facilities, schools and water networks, as the targeting of Damascus International Airport led to the cancellation of flights belonging to the United Nations Humanitarian Air Services.” United States for approximately a month, which negatively affected the delivery of the equivalent of 2.3 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria.

He added: “Concerns are increasing with the rise in commodity prices to unprecedented levels in conjunction with the sharp decline in the value of the Syrian pound, which has led to increased reliance on humanitarian aid, as the Syrian citizen is no longer able to purchase necessary needs, especially since 90 percent of the Syrian people He lives below the poverty line.”

In response to these extremely worrying situations, Abu Shehab stressed the need for humanitarian aid to continue entering all regions in Syria using all available methods, and for this aid to be delivered on a large scale while ensuring that it responds to the type of needs on the ground, especially in the winter season. Welcome in this context, With the Syrian government’s decision to extend the opening of the Bab al-Salama and Bab al-Rai crossings for an additional three months to meet humanitarian needs.

Improve conditions

He said: “It is necessary to focus on early recovery projects, which would improve the living conditions of Syrians in a tangible and sustainable way, as the interest of the brotherly Syrian people must be placed above all considerations.”

At the conclusion of the statement, Abu Shehab stated that the UAE stresses the need to continue working to find a solution to the Syrian crisis and end the suffering of the brotherly Syrian people, so that they can rebuild the country and restore what was destroyed by war and disasters.