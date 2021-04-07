Tuesday, the day before yesterday, the sixth of April, it carries with it a joyful feature and a very important achievement that influences the present and future of the United Arab Emirates. On that day, the “year of fifty” was launched, and it was also announced that the commercial operation of “Barakah”, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world, was launched. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, wrote a post on his Twitter page, saying: “Thanks to God, our achievements continue as we celebrate the fiftieth year .. Today the operation begins. “The commercial facility for the first (Barakah) peaceful nuclear energy stations … is a historic Arab achievement. We value the role of the nation’s youth who lead the future of the UAE in vital sectors.” The construction of the four Barakah stations, and the start of its first commercial operation, was the result of relentless efforts that lasted about 12 years, in which the people of the UAE and its daughters had participated in a number of up to 2000, along with experts and scientists, who worked on endeavors to provide the electricity needs of citizens and residents, and they achieved an achievement. It embodied the ability of the state and its people to face challenges, with several capabilities that accelerated the transition to the future, with a knowledge economy that employed technology, and achieved the transformation into a digital environment that created innovative alternatives that contributed to providing a stable and competitive environment. With the commencement of the commercial operation of the first “Barakah” plants for peaceful nuclear energy, the UAE is thus inaugurating a new phase of its life, represented by the production of environmentally friendly electric energy, and actively contributing to facing the repercussions of global climate change, while at the same time strengthening its march in sustainable development, in securing Reliable supplies of clean energy, which confirms the depth of the vision of the wise leadership, which was keen to provide all the necessary capabilities to host the first peaceful nuclear power plant at the Arab level, on which it can be relied upon to make a qualitative leap in the energy sector. The commencement of the commercial operation of the first “Barakah” stations, which coincides with the expected growth in commercial and industrial movement, and the state’s launch of massive development strategies and projects that support the process of development and achieve more prosperity and well-being for society, confirms the success of the strenuous efforts towards shaping a future march based on harmony and integration. With the goals of sustainable development, by preserving resources, ensuring their sustainability for future generations, making clean energy one of the most important sectors that enhance the growth and development of the national economy, and the success of the country’s strategies in economic diversification based on innovation and creativity, aiming to consolidate the country’s image of excellence and leadership.

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.