Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad and WAM)

Yesterday, the UAE began a new era of energy with the start of commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy stations of Barakah, in a step that is considered a great developmental achievement, which reflects the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, and strengthens the country’s position regionally and globally.

In conjunction with the beginning of the year of 1950, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the start of commercial operation of Barakah, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that the station The historical effort of 10 years, 2,000 Emirati engineers and youth, 80 international partners, and the vision of a leader who entered the UAE into an unprecedented development phase.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that the great achievement achieved in the “peaceful nuclear energy” plants comes within the framework of a long-term road map for the United Arab Emirates, and an ambitious future national vision, to achieve prosperity. Sustainable economical.