The agenda and activities of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which will start next Monday, over two days, revealed a preparatory session that precedes the official opening of the dialogue sessions, dealing with the UAE’s focus on using the space sector to confront climate changes, during the work of the Conference of the States Parties to the Climate Treaty «COP 28». », scheduled to be hosted by the state next year.

In detail, next Monday, the activities of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue will start, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, with high-level international participation, including leaders of countries active in the field of space, a group of experts, and the most important influential figures in the space sector. space around the world.

The dialogue, which extends over two days, includes 35 discussion sessions, ministerial dialogue, workshops and keynote speeches, as it attracts more than 300 representatives of space agencies and leaders of global space forces, in order to achieve the goals of the dialogue adopted by the country’s leadership, to become a unique platform that brings together policy leaders and makers. In the field of space, to discuss priority topics about the sustainability of space activities, and the latest science and technology related to the industry.

It is scheduled to precede the opening of the dialogue activities with a preparatory session that talks about the importance of the Conference of the States Parties to the Climate Treaty (COP 28), which is scheduled to be hosted by the UAE next year, and the space sector, provided that the first day of the activities is devoted to the “governmental dialogue on the space sector”, which It begins with the session “Space Exploration Institutions: Natural Development or a Quantum Leap”, in which the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, and the President of the Korea Space Research Institute, Dr. Sang Ryol Lee, speak.

The events are witnessing a session on “Space Sustainability and Space for Sustainability”, which sheds light on the importance of building dialogue to reach a new agreement on space, ways to balance between the economic feasibility of the space economy and the preservation of the space environment, and removing barriers to space access technology and its costs, as well as whether Establishing a sustainable space environment is the only long-term way to prevent the space sector from becoming too expensive again.

A session titled “Moving Away from Individual Sovereignty Towards a Common Global Infrastructure” discusses the importance of a globally shared infrastructure, rather than the sovereign infrastructures of states, how to control the race towards huge space projects, building a common infrastructure in space, and a common understanding of the size and scope of risks. Space faces as a result of the failure to control the huge space projects, as well as the tendency to create an international regulatory body for space data.