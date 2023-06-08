Abu Dhabi, Khartoum (Al Ittihad, WAM)

The United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union, as members of the Group of Friends of Sudan, have expressed deep concern about the ongoing violence and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Sudan, including reports of violations of international humanitarian law. and human rights, as well as the widespread looting of humanitarian supplies.

In a statement, the group strongly urged the warring parties to stop the fighting and attacks on civilians, to agree to an effective and sustainable ceasefire, to ensure safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, to respect international humanitarian law, and to work for a return to the political process.

It urgently called on the warring parties to abide by their pledges agreed upon in the May 11, 2023 declaration, to abide by the protection of civilians in Sudan, to abide by the cease-fire declared on May 20, 2023, and to return to the Jeddah dialogue to resolve issues related to violations and reach a commitment to a cease-fire, stressing that humanitarian supplies must be protected. and workers to ensure that aid reaches those in need.

In its statement, the group said: “We support all international and regional efforts that work to stop hostilities and resolve this conflict.”

And the statement added, “We would like to reiterate our unwavering support for the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Volker Peretz and their tireless work to assist the Sudanese people in their aspirations for a civil transition, freedom, peace and justice.”

At the end of its statement, the group added: “We call on the parties to the conflict to respond to the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice by resolving their differences peacefully, leading to the resumption of political dialogue.”

In a related context, the League of Arab States affirmed, yesterday, that it is open to all initiatives for a solution in Sudan without adopting a specific initiative, indicating that it had received a national initiative to solve the current Sudanese crisis.

The Arab League stated in a press statement that the initiative came from high-ranking Sudanese civil figures, entitled “The National Initiative to Solve the Sudanese Crisis,” during a meeting with representatives of the League’s General Secretariat.

The statement added that “these personalities praised during the meeting the decision of the recent Arab summit in Jeddah, which affirmed respect for Sudan’s sovereignty and work to preserve its national institutions,” praising the great efforts made by Arab countries at the humanitarian level to face the challenges of the current stage.

“The Arab League continues to coordinate efforts with the United Nations and the African Union to contribute to resolving the Sudanese crisis and restoring peace and stability in the country,” the statement said.

In terms of security, clashes renewed between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, yesterday, in the capital, Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses reported that the clashes broke out in the vicinity of the Yarmouk Ammunition and Armored Corps Factory, south of Khartoum.

In the context, the governor of the city of Kassala, Khogli Abdallah, announced yesterday the extension of the state of emergency in the state, which is located in the east of the country.

Abdullah had declared a state of emergency in the state at the beginning of last May, for a period of one month, and also announced the ban on trading a number of commodities, including flour, sugar and oil, except with the approval of the competent authorities.

The announcement of the governor of Kassala comes after a similar measure taken by Sudanese states to face the repercussions of the crisis.

And on Sunday, Riyadh and Washington called on the two parties to the conflict to agree on a new ceasefire, revealing that the representatives of the two parties would not leave the Kingdom.