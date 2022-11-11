The UAE, as part of its participation in the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate COP27, which was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18, revealed the national track for climate neutrality 2050, which represents the time frame for the mechanisms and stages of implementation of the Emirates Strategic Initiative. To strive for climate neutrality by 2050 announced in October 2021.

The track sets an absolute climate ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and aims to achieve an 18% reduction in emissions compared to the reduction rates targeted in the updated report of the second nationally determined contributions, under the Paris Agreement by 2030, then reach the reduction rates to 60% by 2040, and reach a degree neutrality by 2050.

Commenting on the announcement of the national track on climate neutrality, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, said: “Climate change represents the most serious threat to the future of humanity, and the planet as a whole, as its impact will affect public health and the availability of food, water, air, places to live and even life. Wilderness and biodiversity, and realizing the importance and inevitability of facing this challenge and its repercussions with the participation of all components and sectors of society, and within our voluntary commitments to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, last year we launched the UAE Strategic Initiative to strive towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and today, we are proud to announce the details of the national path to climate neutrality. 2050, which represents the mechanisms for the phased implementation of the initiative.

She added: “We depend on the actual implementation directions of the initiative on innovative solutions and the latest available technologies, and we expect the path to achieve significant gains in creating new job opportunities and balanced and sustainable economic growth opportunities, and will also contribute to raising air quality rates, and we are determined and committed to move forward in taking measures necessary to contribute to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future.”

Following the announcement of the strategic initiative to strive for climate neutrality 2050, in October 2021 as part of the Dubai Expo 2020, it approved the formation of the Emirates Council for Climate Action headed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the membership of more than 19 bodies from the public and private sectors to work as a general umbrella for climate action on At the local level, the formation of the national committee was approved to prepare the national strategy for climate neutrality 2050, which worked on preparing the long-term strategy for climate neutrality.

The development of the strategy consists of two phases. The first, which was completed last September, defined the national track for climate neutrality 2050, and included a comparison to determine the best practices in this field with similar and developed countries of the world, with countries of similar nature and developed countries in climate neutrality, and determining the baseline for emissions. Assessing the impact of current national strategies (energy, water, demand management, waste, industry) on emissions up to 2050, developing a model for estimating greenhouse gas emissions and conducting modeling exercises, preparing a list of priority mitigation measures, and preparing scenarios to reach climate neutrality.

Where the best global methodologies were adopted in developing many scenarios to achieve climate neutrality, and the scenario was chosen that represents a diversified and balanced path in climate ambitious development activities, and depends on accelerating the implementation of economically feasible mitigation measures and steps, focusing on the green economy, and pushing the transformation towards industrial development Green, which enhances exports and protects the main industries based on (aluminum, steel, cement, oil, and gas), so this scenario achieves a balance between environmental and climatic impacts on the one hand, and social and economic effects on the other, and is expected to meet the requirements of maintaining global warming less than 2 degrees Celsius.

As part of this scenario, the UAE will adopt several measures to mitigate climate change, such as increasing the share of clean energy in the domestic energy mix, expanding the use of clean electricity in various sectors, including heavy sectors, and a gradual decrease in the use of ordinary fossil fuels, including In line with the principles of a just energy transition, measures also include expanding carbon capture, utilization and storage systems through nature-based solutions, in addition to modern industrial systems such as carbon capture technologies, ocean-based solutions, and support for climate-smart transportation.

The approved national track will support an increase in cumulative GDP by rates ranging from 1.8 to 3.2% until the year 2050, with a total increase of between 610 billion and 1080 billion dirhams compared to the baseline for the year 2019. The path will also contribute to creating and maintaining jobs with an average of 200,000 jobs.

On the other hand, it will contribute to recording a significant and increasing improvement in air quality levels as a result of a decrease in pollution resulting from industry, energy and transportation, and thus public health levels will improve, disease rates will decrease, and the competitive advantage of various industries will increase due to the fact that they provide low-carbon products.

The climate-neutral national track will contribute to enhancing transparency and increasing the chances of achieving national targets to limit the global warming rate to 1.5°C and 2°C, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.