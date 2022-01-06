A team from the United Arab Emirates University won third place in the “Planet X Exploration Challenge”, organized by the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, in partnership with the Dubai Airshow.

The university team consisted of four female students: Alia Muhammad Fairouz, from the College of Information Technology, Mahra Al-Muqbali, from the College of Engineering, Raya Saeed Al-Khatiri, and Jawaher Rashid Al-Nuaimi, from the College of Science.

The university team went through competitions and challenges by completing five missions to explore the planet, which varied between designing the body of an unmanned UAV with a 3D printing system, and making a presentation for it on how it fits into the atmosphere of the planet, and implementing the tasks entrusted to it in “Planet X”, Including transporting a box containing samples from the planet and landing them on the “Heli Pad”, and in the second phase of the competition, the UAE University team designed a “robot” using Ev3-kit technologies and technology, and created additional accessories to carry out tasks Specific tasks on the planet, including transporting rocks on “Planet X” and loading them, and many other tasks. The team and competitors from the participating universities had to build an unmanned Earth vehicle to study the surface of “Planet X” and search for a sample collection site using the Lego Mindstorms EV3. According to different programming levels between high school and university students. ?

The robots must also have sensors and actuators, and teams have five minutes to complete a pilot simulation task without any support or assistance.

The second challenge is to design an unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out reconnaissance missions.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

