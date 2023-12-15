In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, the United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the sector. Gaza to study at state expense.

This initiative comes within the framework of the continuous support provided by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers in various humanitarian, relief, medical and educational fields.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Supreme President of the UAE University, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” for his directives, which come within the framework of the continuous support that the UAE provides to the people. The brotherly Palestinian.

His Excellency also directed verses of thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, for his follow-up to provide the opportunity to study for male and female students coming from Gaza, in one of the most prestigious universities in the country and at the Arab level. Supporting these male and female students and ensuring a better future for them to study in various scientific and academic disciplines

He added: “At the United Arab Emirates University, we are pleased to welcome these male and female students, and support them in securing a distinguished educational path for them and helping them build their future.”