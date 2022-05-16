The Fujairah Natural Resources Foundation has blessed the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, as President of the United Arab Emirates by the unanimous consent of their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, and pledged allegiance to him for obedience and loyalty in hardship and ease and in activism and compelling, for he is the best successor to the best predecessor We ask God Almighty to grant him success in continuing the path of construction, development, progress and leadership of the state.

On the occasion of His Highness’s election as President of the State, the Director General of the Foundation, Engineer Ali Qassem, said: The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” is brimming with pride and pride, and full of ambition and hope, a country full of determination to continue the march Its civilizational achievements in various fields, noting that the pioneering march will not stop, God willing, but will be an exceptional development experience outside all challenges, in continuation of the successes established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and the outstanding achievements made during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, to continue the prosperous march in a rich economic and development suit on the approach of economic diversification based on diversifying resources, their industries and sectors in line with the requirements of the present and the future.

Engineer Ali Qassem stressed that the UAE will always remain as desired by Zayed, Khalifa and their brothers, pioneering, distinguished, and developed. Its sons are the source of its strength, the basis of its development, and its most precious wealth, and its unity is the crown of its pride and the fence of its gains.



