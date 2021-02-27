Every diligent person has a share, and the UAE that works day and night to achieve the impossible dazzles the world with its cultural achievements, so it must lead and achieve global advanced ranks to join the best and strongest countries at all levels. The UAE has proven its global position and its great role, and today it – and with the world’s testimony through the “Global Index of Soft Power 2021” – achieved the 17th position globally, ahead of last year and reinforcing this progress through mega projects. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai summarized the global role of the UAE by saying: “We want to send a message to everyone that the UAE continues to build bridges with all peoples … and continues to weave positive economic and developmental relations with everyone. … and continues to embrace world cultures … because we are not a country in the world … but the world in a state.

In fact, when I read the details of the International Conference on Soft Power and the big names based on it, and the size of the sample on which the survey was based, which included 105 countries, I realized that this is a greater achievement than we can imagine, as it is an evaluation of the work of the UAE as a whole and specifically in the year 2020. Countries, through their achievements, impact and the image that the state reflects, is a source of pride for us in what it achieves, so how if there is real work and a bright future for the people of the Emirates and the peoples of the region and the world, through thoughtful planning and close monitoring of the UAE leaders who have charted the path of success for us as we go on it.

In view of some of the achievements made by the country, the UAE is ranked seventh in the index of positive reputation for the country’s leadership, and among the top ten in security, safety, economic stability and diplomatic influence, the UAE is ninth globally in adopting technology, and among the 15th in the world in response to “Covid-19” and opportunities for growth. . This is a reality we live in in the country, as the UAE provides its residents with all conditions of comfort and safety, and puts in its perspective the happiness of its people and their future, and this is the core of this study, which confirms that we are on the right path to be not only among the elite countries, but the first country in the world to achieve its goals and civilized achievements. It suffices to mention the “Probe of Hope” that has illuminated the path for future generations. For the UAE to be the first Arab country to reach Mars and within a limited number of countries who reached the Red Planet, this fact is a source of pride for every Arab. When we mention what the UAE achieved in 2020, we realize that it is a great challenge to a difficult reality that the world has lived and is still living through, as the Corona epidemic has spread to affect all countries and at all levels, but with the vision and guidance of our leadership we were able to control this epidemic and continue to achieve achievements.

The positive image drawn and drawn by the UAE is not out of thin air, as it is coupled with continuous work and effort, and tangible results that the residents of the UAE experience and the visitor and resident experience, and this good reputation has moved around the globe through names and symbols that have become on every tongue. Who in the world does not know the Burj Khalifa, the Probe of Hope, our wonderful cities, or our humanitarian efforts and our white hands ?! On the economic level, we are moving with confident steps towards the future, and it is sufficient that the UAE is a destination for the citizens of 200 countries in the world, meaning that you can in this country of a global character get to know all the peoples of the earth here on the land of the Emirates, and visit international museums and get acquainted with the best technologies, and meet The stars of the world, and you succeed in your projects, and enjoy safety and security, and achieve happiness.

* An Emirati writer