The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.

The UAE Air Force and the coalition leadership managed to destroy the launch site and platform in Yemen, according to what was reported by the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

The ministry also confirmed that it is ready and ready to deal with any threats, and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks.

The Ministry also calls upon the honorable public to obtain all news from the official authorities in the country.

On the other hand, the leadership of the Arab coalition confirmed the destruction of a launch pad for ballistic missiles in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf.