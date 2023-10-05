Doha (WAM)

The UAE pavilion participating in the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023 under the title “Legacy and Impact” continues to receive visitors.

The pavilion tells the story of the UAE’s agricultural heritage and the achievements of pioneers and innovators who contribute to enhancing food security and its sustainability, from the past to the present and towards a sustainable future.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs supervises the management of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 in cooperation with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited the UAE pavilion after attending the official opening of Expo 2023 Doha, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, and the leaders and guests of the exhibition, in the presence of Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi had opened the State Pavilion in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Ibrahim Al Alawi, Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023, and a number of senior officials, guests and diplomats. and organizers of the Doha 2023 Horticultural Expo.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi praised the efforts of the organizers of Expo Doha, which provides a platform for more than 80 international participants in this important 6-month event. She said: “We are proud of the achievement achieved on the soil of the State of Qatar with its hosting of the exhibition, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, and we are happy to open the UAE pavilion under the title (Legacy and Impact) for visitors to learn closely about the inspiring story of the UAE and its close relationship with the land.” And the environment.”

She stressed that the UAE pavilion celebrates the values ​​and legacy of the past, especially in the agricultural field, and added: “Our story celebrates the rich legacy of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. His words still have a beautiful impact on our souls even today when he said: (Give me agriculture that will guarantee You have civilization)… These words are our vision that we are enlightened by, especially with the UAE approaching to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in about two months from now and at a time when agriculture and horticulture topped the list of international priorities, as They represent a major axis in achieving food security and confronting climate change.”

For his part, Ibrahim Salem Humaid Al-Alawi said: “Expo 2023 Doha succeeded in fulfilling its promise of providing a global event and an inspiring experience that brings together audiences of different ages and nationalities, in addition to academics, thinkers and experts from all over the world.”

He added: “We look forward, through the UAE Pavilion (Legacy and Impact), to supporting the objectives of the exhibition and providing a platform for discussion and dialogue about innovations that enhance the sustainability of food and water security.”

The UAE Pavilion “Legacy and Impact” offers its visitors a multi-experience rich with information, revealing the depth of the relationship between the people of the United Arab Emirates and the environment, and highlights the efforts of the people of the Emirates in preserving the land and nature, in addition to enhancing food security to achieve a prosperous agricultural legacy based on the wisdom of… The founding leader, may God have mercy on him.

The pavilion includes six experiences that take visitors on a journey through time, starting with the first dreamers and the achievements of the founding father and his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, crossing to our land and our tillage, all the way to the achievements of today’s dreamers and our legacy.

The pavilion also provides the opportunity for visitors to learn closely about the country’s efforts, projects and initiatives that aim to contribute to building a more sustainable future for all. The UAE pavilion was designed by the “Parque Angels” group, whose design was inspired by the Ghaf tree, reflecting the roots of the tree and the extension of its branches and leaves.

While the walls of the pavilion were built with hand-tamped layers of soil, in addition to a roof made of palm leaves. The guest experience was designed by Atelier Bruckner, a multidisciplinary company whose other works include the Museum of the Future.

The UAE pavilion also includes a “garden” that provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about local and cultivated plants in the UAE. It includes 6,609 plants, classified into 65 different types, including edible plants, fruit trees, medicinal plants, flowers, spices, shrubs, herbs, and plants used in industrial products and perennial plants. In addition to a number of plants that contributed to aspects of ancestors’ lives and that continue today to achieve the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.