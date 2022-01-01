Abu Dhabi, New York (Union, Agencies)

The United Arab Emirates took its seat in the United Nations Security Council yesterday, in a membership that focused on strengthening frameworks of peace, inclusiveness, flexibility and innovation, supporting Arab issues and bringing peace to the region and the world, as well as its efforts to combat terrorism and climate change.

The official account of the UAE mission to the United Nations said on Twitter: “The UAE is honored to take its seat in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana.”

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, said: “The UAE occupies its seat on the Security Council for the first time since 1987, and the privileges of state membership in the Council accompany great responsibilities as we will continue our efforts towards establishing peace, stability and pluralism throughout The world,” she added, “We are honored to take our seat on the council and look forward to two years of fruitful efforts.”

The country’s mission to the United Nations also congratulated the New Year, and said in a tweet on Twitter: “Happy New Year to our friends around the world, we look forward to the productive days ahead as we take our seat on the UN Security Council, and work with our partners for our collective peace and security.”

Lana Nusseibeh (from the source)

She added: “The only hope for a sustainable and rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is equality in vaccines, and with the beginning of 2022, we join the resolution of the President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdullah Shahid on justice in vaccines, we are the strongest united when we are all vaccinated.”

The Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change for the UAE also posted on Twitter: “Today (Saturday) the UAE occupies its seat in the UN Security Council, led by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations,” and added in another tweet: Over the next two years, the UAE will focus on strengthening frameworks of peace, inclusiveness, flexibility and innovation.

The office attached its tweet to another of the permanent mission of the UAE to the United Nations, published at the end of December, in which it said: “We are guided by a stronger slogan of our union, in our work in the country and around the world.”

He added, “The UAE in the Security Council will work within its common global endeavors to achieve sustainable peace, by building resilience, promoting inclusiveness, and stimulating innovation.”

The UAE won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023 during elections that took place last June, to be the second time that it occupies this seat, which it previously held in the period 1986-1987.

The UAE raised the slogan “We are stronger with our union”, to achieve a deserved international achievement, and represents a continuation of its efforts for issues of peace and security in the region and the world, based on the UAE’s strategic vision for world issues and the concerns of the international community, and great experience in dealing with various issues.