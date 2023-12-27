Today, the UAE sent an aid plane to the Republic of Seychelles carrying 50 tons of food supplies. To provide the necessary humanitarian needs to relieve thousands of families affected by the sweeping floods that recently struck Seychelles and resulted in severe damage in many areas, in coordination with a number of Emirati humanitarian institutions.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, said: “The UAE humanitarian response works within the framework of the directives of the wise leadership, with every effort to continue providing humanitarian support aimed at alleviating the impact of the humanitarian and natural crises and disasters that many countries of the world have witnessed recently as a result of climate change, whether It was waves of drought, floods, or earthquakes, by providing food, medicine, and various relief materials according to the data of each humanitarian crisis.”

He added that sending this aid is an embodiment of the strong relations between the two friendly countries, and the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian responsibility, and based on its pioneering role in extending a helping hand to countries suffering from conditions imposed on them by natural disasters, and contributing to alleviating the repercussions resulting from the severe climate changes that many countries are witnessing. From countries of the world.