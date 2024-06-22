The UAE signed an important agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and prevent the imminent threat of famine.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, and on behalf of FAO by Guangzhou Zhou, Director of the FAO Liaison Office in New York, at the headquarters of the UAE Mission to the United Nations in New York, in the presence of His Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Food and Agriculture Organization received $5 million from the allocations provided by the UAE, which will be directed towards the project “Alleviating famine in Sudan and supporting small agricultural enterprise owners and pastoralist families affected by the conflict.”

The project, which is scheduled to last for one year, aims to provide emergency assistance in the field of crops, livestock, and veterinary services to about 275,000 families of small farmers and vulnerable herders, and will benefit about 1,375,000 people.

The support will provide emergency livelihoods for 155,000 small and vulnerable farmer families, i.e. approximately 775,000 people.

In addition, the project aims to reduce losses in livestock through preventive vaccination against cross-border animal diseases. It targets 2 million animals and benefits about 600,000 people, at least 25% of whom are families headed by women.

Her Excellency Nusseibeh said: “We must do everything in our power to stop famine in Sudan, and this is what these allocations aim to achieve,” explaining that “providing emergency agricultural support, which will benefit about 1,375,000 people, can alleviate the situation.” These risks enhance the resilience of vulnerable agricultural and pastoral communities, as women and girls face disproportionate impacts as a result of the danger posed by this conflict. This is why the UAE emphasizes the focus of these initiatives on female-headed families, and this initiative not only addresses immediate needs in Sudan, but also contributes. In sustainable development and long-term stability.” Mr. Abdul Hakim Al Waer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of FAO in the Near East and North Africa, said: “We greatly appreciate the UAE’s generous contribution, which will greatly enhance our efforts to enhance food security and access to food in Sudan”.

He added: “This support is very important for achieving the goals of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024, which is to deliver aid to 1.8 million families, ensure livelihoods for 9 million people in Sudan, and contribute to food production for the Sudanese people on a broader scale. We are committed to achieving A tangible change in the lives of the people we serve, and with this contribution, we are one step closer to achieving our goal in Sudan.”

This contribution, worth $70 million, is part of the UAE’s commitment, which was announced in April during the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries” dedicated to United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan.