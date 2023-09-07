The UAE sent a ship carrying 23 ambulances equipped with full emergency, security and safety equipment to contribute to supporting the health sector in Ukraine.

His Excellency Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, said that the UAE continues to provide its relief efforts to support the necessary humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people, based on its firm approach in supporting humanitarian work for the needy and affected communities around the world.

For his part, Mr. Majid bin Kamal, Director of Support and Humanitarian Aid at the International Affairs Office, said that the current supplies include 23 ambulances out of 50 that the UAE will provide to Ukraine as part of the foreign aid program for the relief of the friendly Ukrainian people.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, including providing 100 million US dollars to Ukrainian civilians, and an air bridge has been launched that included sending 12 planes so far carrying about 714 tons of relief supplies and materials. Basic and medicinal food.

The UAE also sent a ship carrying 250 tons of relief supplies on board to Poland and Romania, to be transported into Ukrainian territory, as well as flying planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.