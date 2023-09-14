Bin Touq said, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that China is the largest trading partner of the UAE, which in turn is Beijing’s largest partner in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of non-oil trade, which recorded a growth of 27 percent on an annual basis to reach 77%. $1 billion in 2022, an all-time high compared to $61 billion in 2021.

He added that China is the third largest source of foreign direct investment flows worth $6.3 billion, with bilateral investment between the two countries rising in recent years to reach a record level of $15 billion in 2022.

He pointed out that the UAE is the preferred destination for Chinese companies interested in expanding in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Middle East and North Africa region, thanks to the world-class infrastructure, including ports, logistics centers and free trade zones, which allows smooth trade communication with various countries. the world .

The minister added that cooperation with Chinese companies such as Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, JD.co, ByteDance, NIO and others contributes to digital transformation and the growth of the technology sector in the Emirates and helps advance the wheel of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Abdullah bin Touq stressed the UAE’s support for the Belt and Road Initiative to promote shared prosperity and economic development, based on the UAE’s desire and its strategic location to enhance cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and Middle Eastern countries, through knowledge exchange and capacity building.

He said that the UAE and Hong Kong share many similarities, including being centers for international trade and investment, and a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region and mainland China.

He added that the UAE’s total non-oil trade with Hong Kong recorded $12 billion in 2022, with a growth of nearly 50 percent in 10 years, while the balance of foreign direct investment from Hong Kong in the UAE reached $2.1 billion. Mainly in retail and automotive (73 percent), manufacturing (19 percent), and transportation and warehousing (5 percent).

The Minister pointed out the signing of many agreements in recent years, regarding avoiding double taxation, encouraging and protecting investment, regulating financial markets, financial technology and blockchain technology, and many agreements in various fields including trade, logistics, investment, technology and air services.

He said that Hong Kong places the UAE in first place in the Middle East and North Africa region, in terms of a low-risk country on all indicators: “commercial operations, labor market, trade, investment, logistics, crime and security.”

He stressed that the UAE believes in a multipolar and comprehensive economic system by dealing with all partners around the world, pointing to the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development through its ambitious agenda, including the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, which the UAE shares with China.

Regarding the UAE’s accession to the BRICS group, Abdullah bin Touq said that joining the group is an international recognition of the positive and important role that the state has played over the past years, in the fields of trade, investment, international cooperation and economic diplomacy, which reflects the growing role of the state at the regional and international levels, as is evident from its participation. Active in the United Nations system and the G20, and recently joining the BRICS group as a full member.

He added that the UAE views BRICS from a geographic-economic perspective, with the aim of enhancing its economic competitiveness and opening new economic partnerships, pointing to work to facilitate a new framework for economic cooperation with the Global South to advance trade and sustainable development, which will be in the interest of everyone.