The UAE has expressed its support for the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s decision to ban agricultural products coming from the Lebanese Republic, after it has been proven that they are used to smuggle drugs into the kingdom’s territories. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the Kingdom’s support in the measures it takes to protect society from the scourge of drugs, and its support in all the steps it takes within the framework of its tireless efforts to combat this organized crime, and its right to the preservation and safety of society. The Ministry called for developing appropriate technologies and taking all appropriate measures and measures to limit the smuggling of this dangerous scourge, which threatens the safety of societies and harms their interests.