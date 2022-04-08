New York (Union)

The UAE reiterated its support for the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and its full support for all mediation efforts, pointing out the need to work to end this conflict by achieving peace.

At the United Nations General Assembly, the UAE reiterated its strong condemnation of all violations of international humanitarian law committed in Ukraine, stressing that civilians bear the brunt of this conflict. She called for the need to end this, and to spare civilians the consequences of the crisis, stressing that all parties must fulfill their obligations under international law.

The country’s permanent delegation to the United Nations said, in a statement yesterday evening, that “reporting the facts on the ground is important not only to achieve justice for the victims, but also to enable societies in the long term to recover, reconcile and build sustainable peace.”

“As a member of the Human Rights Council, we voted in favor of Resolution 49/1 calling for the urgent establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine,” she added. She revealed that the members of the committee were appointed on March 30, and investigations have already begun.

The UAE explained that proper legal procedures require that the investigation bodies be able to finish their work, adding: “We decided today to abstain from voting to suspend Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council, because we want to ensure that any decision taken in the General Assembly depends on sound legal procedures, including In line with Resolution No. 60/251.”

She added, “The United Nations relies on the principle of dialogue and constructive participation with each other, even those who disagree with us,” noting that the organizations that make up the international system were not established to be a club of like-minded people.

And she continued, “We have to maintain space in the multilateral arena to talk to each other, and not just to each other,” stressing that this is the essence of the United Nations.

“Our collective strength lies in our inclusivity, and now is the time to rely on the diplomatic approach in order to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine,” she said.