Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE affirmed its keenness to work with all international actors to support efforts to stop the escalation in Gaza, restore calm and provide protection for civilians, noting the urgent and urgent need to secure safe and stable humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid in an immediate, safe, sustainable and without any obstacles.

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in a virtual meeting called by France following the International Humanitarian Conference for Civilians in the Gaza Strip, which Paris hosted at the initiative of His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and with the participation of a number of heads of state and government to discuss the humanitarian situation facing Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and mobilize efforts to meet the humanitarian needs in the Strip.

The meeting, which was held via videoconferencing technology, was chaired by Her Excellency Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and representatives from more than 50 countries participated in it, in addition to the European Union, the African Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the League of Arab States, the United Nations, the Palestine Red Crescent Society and other organizations. Non-governmental.

In her intervention during the meeting, Her Excellency Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE is keen to work with all international actors to support efforts to stop the escalation in Gaza, and restore calm to stop the bloodshed, preserve the lives of civilians, and provide them with protection from the repercussions of the current crisis.

Her Excellency referred to the humanitarian efforts and initiatives undertaken by the UAE to provide all types of support and assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, including sending 111 planes carrying more than 2,000 tons of food, medical and relief supplies in coordination with international organizations through Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, and the establishment of An integrated field hospital equipped inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of 150 beds, purchasing 9,000 tons of food aid from the Egyptian market at a value of 30 million US dollars, and sending 23 trucks carrying 600 tons of aid, out of a total of 50 trucks that have entered Gaza so far, in addition to launching the “Compassion” campaign. For Gaza” with the aim of solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the war, and the wise leadership initiative to treat 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE.

Humanitarian corridors

Her Excellency Al-Kaabi stressed the urgent and urgent need to secure safe and stable humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid immediately, safely, sustainably and without any obstacles, and to make all possible efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

It is worth noting that the International Humanitarian Conference for Civilians in Gaza aims to enhance efforts to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, enhance access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, and meet humanitarian needs in the areas of health, water, energy and food, in addition to supporting the work of international agencies and organizations working in the field.