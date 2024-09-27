The UAE government announced the provision of financial support to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington in the amount of $35 million to enhance its strategic health initiatives that will focus on prenatal, newborn and maternal health, coinciding with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” To the United States of America.

The new support comes as a continuation of a 30-year partnership that has resulted in 82 US patents and medical achievements for children and their families. This support strengthens a long-term humanitarian partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the National Children’s Hospital, as more than 100 Emirati families travel annually to the National Children’s Hospital to receive advanced medical care. and life-saving treatments for children.

Researchers at the Center for Prenatal, Newborn and Maternal Health Research focus on the role of perinatal factors, including stress, anxiety, and depression that the mother may experience and affect the child’s brain development, along with other factors..

Michelle Riley Brown, President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, said that children in the Washington, D.C., area and around the world benefit greatly from the achievements resulting from the important, decades-long partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Children’s National Hospital, expressing her thanks and gratitude for the new support. Announced by the United Arab Emirates to enhance the hospital’s initiatives.

She stressed that this support will have a positive impact on children, their families, and teams of researchers and specialists who devote their lives to developing innovative medical care..

His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, said that the partnership between the UAE and the National Children’s Hospital has contributed to changing the lives of countless children and families in the Washington area, the United Arab Emirates and all over the world, stressing that the UAE’s continued support for the hospital aims to achieve pioneering innovations. In pediatrics, advanced treatments serve them.

Hamad Al Nuaimi, the father of a patient at the National Children’s Hospital, said: “For our child to receive treatment at the National Children’s Hospital means obtaining specialized pediatric care from a prestigious institution dedicated to children’s health, and this gives us confidence and reassurance that our son is receiving the best possible medical care from experts who understand the needs of children and provide it.” Priority.

He pointed out that the strong relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the National Children’s Hospital means a valuable link that enhances children’s health care in our country, and also allows them to benefit from advanced treatments, medical innovations, and expertise that may not otherwise be available, stressing that it represents a commitment to improving children’s health and well-being. During international cooperation.

The United Arab Emirates opened a medical office in Washington, D.C., in 1991, and since then, thousands of Emirati patients have visited Children’s National Hospital to receive life-changing care..

Over the past years, the UAE has contributed to supporting the Children’s National Hospital in Washington with an amount of $150 million to establish the “Sheikh Zayed Institute for Innovation in Pediatric Surgery” and an amount of $30 million to establish the “Research and Innovation Complex” within the framework of the state’s vision aimed at improving the lives of children from all over the world. The world by supporting the development of treatments that save lives and enhance the levels of innovative health services provided to them.