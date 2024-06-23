The UAE signed an important agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and prevent the imminent threat of famine.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs, Sultan Al Shamsi, and on behalf of the FAO, by the Director of the FAO Liaison Office in New York, Guangzhou Zhu, at the headquarters of the UAE Mission to the United Nations in New York, in the presence of the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, the Foreign Minister’s Envoy. , Lana Nusseibeh, and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.

The Food and Agriculture Organization received five million dollars in allocations provided by the UAE, which will be directed towards the project “Alleviating famine in Sudan and supporting owners of small agricultural projects and pastoralist families affected by the conflict.”

The project, which is scheduled to last for one year, aims to provide emergency assistance in the field of crops, livestock, and veterinary services to about 275,000 families of small farmers and vulnerable herders, and will benefit about 1,375,000 people.

The support will provide emergency livelihoods for 155,000 small and vulnerable farmer families, i.e. approximately 775,000 people.

In addition, the project aims to reduce losses in livestock through preventive vaccination against cross-border animal diseases. It targets two million animals and benefits about 600,000 people, at least 25% of whom are families headed by women.

Nusseibeh said: “We must do everything in our power to stop the famine in Sudan, and this is what these allocations aim to achieve,” explaining that “providing emergency agricultural support, which will benefit about one million and 375 thousand people, can alleviate this crisis.” risks, and enhances the resilience of vulnerable agricultural and pastoral communities, as women and girls face disproportionate impacts as a result of the danger posed by this conflict. This is why the UAE emphasizes the focus of these initiatives on families headed by women. This initiative not only addresses immediate needs in Sudan, but also contributes In sustainable development and long-term stability.