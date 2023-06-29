The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Liselotte Anderson, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, and informed her of the state’s protest and strong condemnation of the Swedish government’s allowing extremists in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, to burn a copy of the Holy Qur’an, and its evasion of its international responsibility and lack of respect for social values ​​in this regard, stressing the importance of monitoring the discourse of Hatred and racism that negatively affect the achievement of peace and security. The ministry also expressed the UAE’s refusal to use freedom of expression as a marketing tool for such heinous acts.

Aisha bint Suwaidan Al Suwaidi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, handed over the protest note to HE the Ambassador.

The memorandum stressed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human and moral values ​​and principles, noting that hate speech and extremism can lead to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts in the world.

The summons stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to support the global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be supported and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.