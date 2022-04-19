Al-Hashemi stressed the need to immediately stop these practices, provide full protection for worshipers, respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites and stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressing concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.

It also stressed the need to respect the role of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority of the powers of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

She stressed the need to create an appropriate environment that would allow a return to serious negotiations leading to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.