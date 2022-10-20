The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summoned the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates and informed him of the state’s strong protest and denunciation of the interference of his country’s ambassador to the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Jordan’s internal affairs.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its strong protest against the irresponsible and out of diplomatic norms made by the Dutch ambassador on October 19, 2022, which are considered blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.