The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Abu Dhabi, and handed it an official note of protest against the continued attacks and abuses committed by extremists in the Kingdom of Sweden through the burning and desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an, and its strong condemnation also of the Swedish government’s continuing to allow the practice of these abusive acts, and its evasion of its international responsibility and lack of respect for social values ​​in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of monitoring hate speech and racism that negatively affect the achievement of peace and security, stressing the UAE’s refusal to use freedom of expression as a justification for such heinous acts.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human and moral values ​​and principles, noting that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace among peoples.

The ministry stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to support global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be supported and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.

The Ministry stressed that the repeated allowance for such abusive behavior contradicts international norms and laws that prevent assault and insult to religions, books and sacred symbols, and that hate speech and extremism lead to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts in the world.