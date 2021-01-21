The UAE strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that targeted a market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, which led to the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed – in a statement – that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and is inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the families and families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.