Abu Dhabi, Moscow (WAM, agencies)

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation, which led to the death and injury of a number of security personnel and innocent civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with international law.

The UAE also condemned hate speech and racism, which leads to the spread and exacerbation of conflicts, stressing the necessity of consolidating the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and avoiding practices that lead to spreading strife and chaos.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Russian Federation and its friendly people, and to the families and families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

The attacks that targeted Orthodox churches and a Jewish synagogue the day before yesterday resulted in the deaths of 20 people and the injury of 26 others.

Attackers with automatic weapons stormed a synagogue and a church in the old city of Derbent, set fire to the church, and killed 66-year-old priest Nikolai Kotelnikov. The Russian Counter-Terrorism Committee said that the anti-terrorism operation carried out in the region ended yesterday morning and 5 attackers were eliminated.

The series of attacks comes three months after the attack on the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow, which was claimed by ISIS and resulted in the deaths of 145 people.

In the city of Makhachkala overlooking the Caspian Sea, gunmen opened fire on a traffic police headquarters and attacked a church. Firefights broke out in the vicinity of a cathedral in Makhachkala, where heavy gunfire was heard, and no party has yet claimed responsibility.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russia has changed, society has consolidated, and such terrorist manifestations do not enjoy the support of society, whether in Russia or in Dagestan.”

The Counter-Terrorism Committee, which opened an investigation into “terrorist acts,” said that the attacks targeted two Orthodox churches, a synagogue, and a police checkpoint. Health authorities in Dagestan confirmed that these attacks, which were carried out in the regional capital, Makhachkala, and in the city of Derbent, left 20 dead and 26 wounded, including members of the security forces and civilians.

In this context, investigators reported that among the dead were at least 15 members of the security forces, in addition to civilians.

Yesterday, President of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, visited the synagogue that was targeted by the attacks in Derbent.

In a video posted by his office on social media, he can be seen walking inside the building, where traces of blood are still visible on the ground.

“We know who is behind these terrorist attacks and the goal they are seeking,” Melikov said via Telegram, without adding further details.

“The war also enters our homes,” he added. We feel it, but today we face it.”

In a related context, gunmen opened fire the day before yesterday on a vehicle carrying police officers, wounding one of them in the village of Sergokala, located between Makhachkala and Derbent, according to the local Ministry of Interior.

The authorities did not determine whether or not these individuals were the same ones who carried out the Makhachkala and Derbent attacks.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Dagestan declared a three-day mourning period from Monday to Wednesday.