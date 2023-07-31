The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Bajaur region in northwest Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, the friendly Pakistani people, and the families and families of the victims of this terrorist act, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.