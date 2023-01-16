The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its solidarity and standing by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its friendly people. It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
