The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which left more than 100 people dead.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity and standing by the Congo and its friendly people in the face of violence and terrorism, and its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime.